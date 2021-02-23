Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $47.60 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,104,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.