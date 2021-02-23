Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) (ASX:BPT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) (ASX:BPT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Beach Energy Limited (BPT.AX) Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

