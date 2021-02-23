Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.89. 73,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

