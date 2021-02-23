Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 275,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,837. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

