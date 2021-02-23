Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 69,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

