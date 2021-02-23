Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,407 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

