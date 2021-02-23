Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.06.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.