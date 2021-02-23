Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 408,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,081. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

