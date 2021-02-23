Base Protocol Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $337,889.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00443117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00535956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,148,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,418,894 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

