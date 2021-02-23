Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

