Barclays Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $320.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.70.
NYSE:SQ opened at $268.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 425.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Square by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Square by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.