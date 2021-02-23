Barclays Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $320.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.70.

NYSE:SQ opened at $268.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 425.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Square by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Square by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

