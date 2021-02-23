Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Down 1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 2,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKRIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

