Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of BOH opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

