Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $390.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

