Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

BIDU traded down $14.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.90. The company had a trading volume of 691,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.