Badger Meter, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

