B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.