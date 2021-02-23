B. Riley Comments on Precigen, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precigen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Precigen stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

