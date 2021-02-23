Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 248,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

