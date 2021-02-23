Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. 134,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

