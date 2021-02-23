Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of WNS worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WNS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WNS by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after buying an additional 127,902 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in WNS by 1,606.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 104,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in WNS by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.12. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

