AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.
AxoGen stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 34,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,087. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $871.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.
In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869 over the last three months. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
