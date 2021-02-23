AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 34,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,087. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $871.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869 over the last three months. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

