Axe (AXE) Trading 35.6% Higher Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Axe has a total market cap of $365,864.63 and $7,767.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars.

