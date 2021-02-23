AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXAHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 77,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.