Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Avnet worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $4,080,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 11.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 694,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 17.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

AVT stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

