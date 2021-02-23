Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Avista by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 4,706,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after buying an additional 260,482 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after buying an additional 96,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

