Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Buys $1,088,961.80 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CAR traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 94,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,066. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
