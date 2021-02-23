Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

