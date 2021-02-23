Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01. The company has a market capitalization of $426.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

