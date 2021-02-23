Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $408,608.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00454985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00067707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078593 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 154.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00491269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00071421 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

