Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.45.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

