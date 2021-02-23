Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the information services provider on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

Shares of ATHM opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

