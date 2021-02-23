Aua Capital Management LLC Buys 601 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

