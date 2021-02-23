AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

