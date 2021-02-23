AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

