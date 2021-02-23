Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $15.52 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

