Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATH. Barclays boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

NYSE ATH opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Athene by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Athene by 170.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after buying an additional 774,772 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

