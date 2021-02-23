Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Up 5.5%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 294,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 297,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.
About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
