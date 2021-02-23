Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Up 5.5%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 294,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 297,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Astronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Astronics by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.