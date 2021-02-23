Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Trading 9.8% Higher

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.50. 1,011,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 621,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

