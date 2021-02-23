Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.