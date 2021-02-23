Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

ASHTY stock opened at $226.48 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $227.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

