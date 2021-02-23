ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,305 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $41,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

ASX stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

