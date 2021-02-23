ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.05 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190.05 ($2.48). 587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

The firm has a market cap of £190.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.29.

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income and financially underserved female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,895 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

