Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

