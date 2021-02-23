Arizona State Retirement System Sells 925 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,867 shares of company stock worth $164,639 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

