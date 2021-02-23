Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,307 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 182,949 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

