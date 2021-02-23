Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 5,029 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

