Arizona State Retirement System Invests $271,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,604 shares of company stock worth $6,388,908 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

SiTime stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -160.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

