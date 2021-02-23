Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $292.16 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $563,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock valued at $77,723,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

