Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 816.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock worth $77,723,894. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

